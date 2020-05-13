Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Zealand barber snips away at midnight as nation reopens

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The raggedy hairstyles and scruffy beards have been there for all to see on video calls, so barber Conrad Fitz-Gerald decided to reopen his shop at midnight Wednesday — the moment New Zealand dropped most of its lockdown restrictions as the nation prepared itself for a new normal.

Malls, retail stores and restaurants are all reopening Thursday in the South Pacific nation of 5 million, and many people are returning to their workplaces. But most gatherings will be limited to 10 people and social distancing guidelines will remain in place.

The reopening reflects the success New Zealand has experienced in its bold goal of eliminating the virus. The country reported no new cases of the virus on Tuesday and Wednesday. More than 1,400 of the nearly 1,500 people who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, while 21 have died.

Fitz-Gerald said he'd had about 50 inquiries for midnight haircuts, but limited the initial customers to a dozen, starting with his 18-year-old son. He planned to then go home and return at 6 a.m. for another round of cuts.

“People are saying their hair is out-of-control, they can't handle it anymore,” he said. “Lots of parents of teenage kids have been calling up, too, thinking a haircut at midnight would be a great novelty. Unfortunately, we are full up.”

Fitz-Gerald said he was trying to make sure the virus couldn't spread in his shop, Cathedral Junction Barbers in Christchurch. He said he'd made his own “supercharged” hand sanitizer from isopropyl alcohol and also had masks available for himself and his customers on request.

Health authorities in New Zealand have recommended that barbers wear masks but haven't made it mandatory.

Most New Zealand schools will reopen Monday but bars won’t reopen until May...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: New Zealand to reopen malls, cafes from Thursday as virus curbs eased

New Zealand to reopen malls, cafes from Thursday as virus curbs eased 01:53

 The Pacific nation was locked down for more than one month under "level 4" restrictions that were eased by a notch late last month. It has continued to enforce strict social measures on many of its citizens and businesses, helping prevent widespread community spread of the virus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Badass baby does haka dance with his daddy [Video]

Badass baby does haka dance with his daddy

Prepare yourself for leg-slapping cuteness. A father-son duo performed a traditional haka dance in their living room in Newstead, New Zealand. Watch the adorable male-bonding moment.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:34Published
COVID-19: Lockdown 4.0 will be in new form with new rules, says PM Modi [Video]

COVID-19: Lockdown 4.0 will be in new form with new rules, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 addressed the nation. While addressing he said, "Scientists say that Corona will be a part of our lives for a very long time. But we can't let our lives remain..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published

Recent related news from verified sources

New Zealand barber snips away at midnight as nation reopens

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The raggedy hairstyles and scruffy beards have been there for all to see on video calls, so barber Conrad Fitz-Gerald decided to...
Seattle Times

Asia Today: New Zealand has no new cases for 2nd day

BANGKOK (AP) — New Zealand reported zero new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, the second day in a row without any new cases and the fourth day since...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.caRTTNewsAl JazeeraReuters IndiaFrance 24SeattlePI.comNew Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

KALBtv5

KALB News Channel 5 New Zealand barber snips away at midnight as nation reopens https://t.co/rp7NicNRUH 2 hours ago

KLTV7

KLTV 7 New Zealand barber snips away at midnight as nation reopens https://t.co/yrKDuUjvb3 https://t.co/hFwzGtf9s7 2 hours ago

KTREnews

KTRE News New Zealand barber snips away at midnight as nation reopens https://t.co/2G10kOjQ2M https://t.co/gwOtvdEg6D 2 hours ago

CJMENews

980 CJME The raggedy hairstyles and scruffy beards have been there for all to see on video calls, so barber Conrad Fitz-Gera… https://t.co/geMteESyFL 2 hours ago

mySA_business

mySA Business News New Zealand barber snips away at midnight as nation reopens https://t.co/q6y2UJToPZ 2 hours ago

FOX8NOLA

FOX 8 New Orleans New Zealand barber snips away at midnight as nation reopens https://t.co/z89xzP6IlX 3 hours ago

LasVegas_NV_USA

Las Vegas News New Zealand barber snips away at midnight as nation reopens https://t.co/gsEg4DBwQA 3 hours ago

ElizStarNews

Elizabethton Star New story (New Zealand barber snips away at midnight as nation reopens) has been published on… https://t.co/sCWwPRnz6r 3 hours ago