Walmart promises $390M in additional bonuses

bizjournals Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Walmart will pay an additional $390 million in bonuses to U.S. hourly associates in June, bringing the company’s total in committed incentives to $935 million this year. The bonuses of $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary workers will be paid to employees in the company’s stores, clubs, supply chain and offices, drivers, and assistant managers who are employed by the company as of June 5. “Walmart and Sam’s Club associates continue to do remarkable…
