Walz will let stay-at-home order expire; shops can open May 18, bars, restaurants, salons June 1

bizjournals Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday night that Minnesota's stay-at-home order, which has long been the cornerstone of the state's Covid-19 response, will finally expire on May 18. A replacement order called "Stay Safe MN" will go into effect May 18. That order will allow for social gatherings of less than 10 people and the reopening of stores, malls and other non-essential small businesses if those businesses can follow social distancing guidelines. Walz said he expects to have a similar set of guidelines…
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Gov. Walz Announces Stay-At-Home Order To End Monday

Gov. Walz Announces Stay-At-Home Order To End Monday 01:56

 Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that he will extend the state’s peacetime emergency until June 12, but he will allow the stay-at-home order to expire on May 18, Esme Murphy reports (1:56). WCCO 4 News at 6 - May 13, 2020

Gov. Walz Announced Bars, Restaurants And Salons Allowed To Open June 1 [Video]

Gov. Walz Announced Bars, Restaurants And Salons Allowed To Open June 1

Bars, restaurants, salons and gyms can reopen on June 1 with certain restrictions in place, which Walz says are still being worked out, Esme Murphy reports (1:57). WCCO 4 News at 6 - May 13, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:57Published
Maryland's Stay-At-Home Order To Be Lifted Friday Evening, Governor Says [Video]

Maryland's Stay-At-Home Order To Be Lifted Friday Evening, Governor Says

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday evening the state's stay-at-home order will be lifted Friday at 5 p.m.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 36:48Published

D.C. Extends Stay-At-Home Order Through June 8

D.C. Extends Stay-At-Home Order Through June 8Watch VideoWashington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday she is extending the city's stay-at-home order through June 8. The mayor's original...
Newsy Also reported by •ReutersbizjournalsNPRFOXNews.com

More businesses in Texas may reopen over next two weeks

More businesses will be allowed to reopen over the next couple of weeks in Texas. Cosmetology salons, barbershops, hair salons, nail salons and tanning salons...
bizjournals Also reported by •Reuters

