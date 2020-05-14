Walz will let stay-at-home order expire; shops can open May 18, bars, restaurants, salons June 1

Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday night that Minnesota's stay-at-home order, which has long been the cornerstone of the state's Covid-19 response, will finally expire on May 18. A replacement order called "Stay Safe MN" will go into effect May 18. That order will allow for social gatherings of less than 10 people and the reopening of stores, malls and other non-essential small businesses if those businesses can follow social distancing guidelines. Walz said he expects to have a similar set of guidelines… 👓 View full article

