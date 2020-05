Jim Simons' Renaissance slashed its stakes in Amazon and Starbucks, and pulled $1.2 billion out of Tesla last quarter Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *Renaissance Technologies cut its Tesla, Amazon, and Starbucks holdings in the first quarter.*

· *The quantitative hedge fund, founded by Cold War codebreaker Jim Simons, sold more than 80% of its Tesla and Starbucks stock and 43% of its Amazon shares, a financial filing revealed.*

