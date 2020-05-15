Global  

Feds look to boost telehealth training at Florida universities

bizjournals Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
The federal Health Resources and Services Administration has awarded $15 million in grants nationwide, including to Florida universities, to increase training in telehealth as part of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Florida State University and Nova Southeastern University each received $90,625 for geriatrics workforce programs. The University of Florida was awarded $95,455 for telehealth improvements for area health education centers. Florida Atlantic University, meanwhile, received $64,285…
