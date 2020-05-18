Gyms, offices, other businesses can reopen today; More from Abbott expected in the afternoon

Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Another part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s phased plan to reopen the Texas economy during the Covid-19 pandemic will roll out Monday with another set of businesses allowed to reopen. So what business will be allowed to reopen on May 18? • Gyms and exercise facilities • Nonessential manufacturing plants • Office buildings • Limited overnight camping at state parks All must operate at 25% capacity and adhere to social distancing guidelines as outlined in the governor’s Open Texas plan. For… 👓 View full article

