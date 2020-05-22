The corporate office as we know it is dead. Long live the 'dynamic' workplace, says a CEO who's been experimenting with this new concept for a year. (OKTA)
Friday, 22 May 2020 () · A new buzzword has arisen in Silicon Valley for the concept of allowing employees to work from home indefinitely: "remote-first."
· Okta, a tech company with headquarters in expensive San Francisco, has been experimenting with the concept for the better part of a year, even before the pandemic, says CEO Todd McKinnon.
· He...