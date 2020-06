Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield told The Verge that Microsoft is "unhealthily preoccupied" with "killing" Slack via its Microsoft Teams tool.

· He says that while Microsoft itself often compares itself to Slack, Teams is more of a direct competitor to the likes of Zoom, thanks to its focus on voice and video calling.

