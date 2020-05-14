Microsoft is opening up a treasure trove of its cyberattack threat intelligence to everybody — even non-customers — to help stop coronavirus-related scams (MSFT)
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () · Microsoft will share the cybersecurity data it uses to protect its customers in a data feed available publicly on its code-sharing service GitHub.
· "This is a step we haven't taken before," Microsoft cybersecurity exec John Lambert said. "You don't have to be a customer."
· The move follows several other big steps...