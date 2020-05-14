Global  

Microsoft is opening up a treasure trove of its cyberattack threat intelligence to everybody — even non-customers — to help stop coronavirus-related scams (MSFT)

Business Insider Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Microsoft is opening up a treasure trove of its cyberattack threat intelligence to everybody — even non-customers — to help stop coronavirus-related scams (MSFT)· Microsoft will share the cybersecurity data it uses to protect its customers in a data feed available publicly on its code-sharing service GitHub. 
· "This is a step we haven't taken before," Microsoft cybersecurity exec John Lambert said. "You don't have to be a customer." 
· The move follows several other big steps...
