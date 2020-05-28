Trump signs executive order threatening social-media companies after Twitter fact-checked his tweets

Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday seeking to crack down on social-media companies over allegations of bias against conservatives.

· The move comes two days after Twitter fact-checked two of Trump's tweets pushing false claims about voting by mail.

