Trump signs executive order threatening social-media companies after Twitter fact-checked his tweets
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () · President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday seeking to crack down on social-media companies over allegations of bias against conservatives.
· The move comes two days after Twitter fact-checked two of Trump's tweets pushing false claims about voting by mail.
· Trump's executive order seeks to empower federal...
Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday seeking to crackdown on social media. The order is to make companies think over allegations of bias against conservatives. The move comes two days after Twitter fact-checked two of Trump's tweets pushing false claims. Trump's executive order seeks to...
Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Social Media Companies President Donald Trump signed the executive order that seeks to curtail social media "censorship" on Thursday. The move comes two days after..
The POTUS sends a warning that his administration will strongly regulate or close down social media platforms after Twitter gave potentially misleading label to... AceShowbiz Also reported by •SeekingAlpha
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Andrea Farkas Trump signs executive order targeting social media companies https://t.co/Grwd2hivmR 2 seconds ago
jeaned62803 RT @ABC7: #BREAKING Trump signs executive order targeting social media companies after fact checks applied to his tweets https://t.co/PfgDI… 2 seconds ago
Anthony Petre RT @sparrowmedia: Trump signs executive order in what could be his first attempt to nationalize social media and seize the memes of product… 3 seconds ago
TIN-Tech Bloggers Trump signs social media executive order while bragging about his follower count (Jack Morse/Mashable!) https://t.co/4SCw2UPeNc 3 seconds ago
Useful Investments LLC An Executive Order we need an understanding on Why?
Trump signs executive order targeting social media https://t.co/bskwuOvA0O 3 seconds ago
Satyam Sharma RT @rose_k01: US President Donald Trump SIGNS Executive Order Against BIG TECH to prevent social media 'censorship'. "Imagine IF your Phone… 3 seconds ago
Seyyid ⏱ RT @NorbertElekes: JUST IN: President Trump signs executive order to prevent social media 'censorship' after he was fact-checked by Twitter. 3 seconds ago
Digital Trends It makes #socialmedia platforms responsible for all content posted on their sites https://t.co/1CalLIffxB 3 seconds ago