Trump signs executive order threatening social-media companies after Twitter fact-checked his tweets

Business Insider Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Trump signs executive order threatening social-media companies after Twitter fact-checked his tweets· President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday seeking to crack down on social-media companies over allegations of bias against conservatives.
· The move comes two days after Twitter fact-checked two of Trump's tweets pushing false claims about voting by mail.
· Trump's executive order seeks to empower federal...
Video credit: Wochit News
News video: Trump Get Fact Checked By Twitter, Immediately Drafts New Social Media Executive Order

Trump Get Fact Checked By Twitter, Immediately Drafts New Social Media Executive Order 00:41

 Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday seeking to crackdown on social media. The order is to make companies think over allegations of bias against conservatives. The move comes two days after Twitter fact-checked two of Trump's tweets pushing false claims. Trump's executive order seeks to...

