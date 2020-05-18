Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oil prices are 'furiously' rallying after going negative for the first time ever last month. Analysts lay out when demand will recover and what it will take for WTI to breach $40.

Business Insider Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Oil prices are 'furiously' rallying after going negative for the first time ever last month. Analysts lay out when demand will recover and what it will take for WTI to breach $40.· For the first time in history, the price of US crude oil went negative last month. The head of the International Energy Agency called it "Black April." 
· Oil has rallied "furiously" in recent days because of a steep drop in supply and a recovery in demand, Bank of America analysts said.
· Analysts expect the recent rally...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Slacklining Over the Ocean in Hawaii [Video]

Slacklining Over the Ocean in Hawaii

Occurred on February 26, 2020 / Hawaii, USA Info from Licensor: "During the month if February 2020, a group of people from around the world gathered together on the Island of Hawaii. We participated in..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:04Published
8-Month-Old Daughter Belly Laughs for the First Time [Video]

8-Month-Old Daughter Belly Laughs for the First Time

Occurred on May 20, 2020 / Knoxville, Tennessee, USA Info from Licensor: We've not heard our 8-month-old belly laugh yet. She smiles and giggles all the time but that contagious belly laugh hasn't..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:13Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Was This The Best Energy Trade Of The Decade?

Last month, oil markets shocked the world when the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude benchmark plunged below zero. And oil prices didn’t just fall a little...
OilPrice.com

Are Oil Prices Rising Too High Too Soon?

Oil prices have rallied significantly, rising $10 in two weeks as markets are increasingly convinced that global demand for crude is picking up once again. Deep...
OilPrice.com Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this