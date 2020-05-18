Oil prices are 'furiously' rallying after going negative for the first time ever last month. Analysts lay out when demand will recover and what it will take for WTI to breach $40.

Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

· For the first time in history, the price of US crude oil went negative last month. The head of the International Energy Agency called it "Black April."

· Oil has rallied "furiously" in recent days because of a steep drop in supply and a recovery in demand, Bank of America analysts said.

