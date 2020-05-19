Global  

Home goods retailer to cease operations, liquidate its Greater Cincinnati stores

bizjournals Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
A Texas-based home goods retailer has filed a motion seeking bankruptcy court approval to begin a wind-down of its retail operations. Pier 1 Imports Inc. plans to sell its inventory and remaining assets, including its intellectual property and e-commerce business, through the court-supervised process. It plans to begin the process as soon as reasonably possible after store locations are able to reopen following government-mandated closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “This decision follows…
