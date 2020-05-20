Global  

Pier 1 Imports files motion to start wind-down of retail operations, including First Coast stores

bizjournals Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Pier 1 Imports Inc. has filed a motion seeking bankruptcy court approval to begin a wind-down of its retail operations as soon as reasonably possible after store locations are able to reopen following government-mandated closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a public filing.  The closures include four stores on the First Coast. The Fort Worth-based retailer plans to sell its inventory and remaining assets, including its intellectual property and e-commerce business, through the court-supervised…
