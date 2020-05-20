The investment chief of a $12 billion wealth management firm breaks down how to build the perfect portfolio using just 7 ETFs — one designed to avoid a dramatically 'overvalued' stock market
|
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
· John Allen, the chief investment officer of wealth management firm Aspiriant, said investors can design a sturdy, low-risk portfolio with just seven exchange-traded funds.
· Allen is concerned about the threat of another big sell-off, saying US stocks are overpriced by about 35%, and he expects years of weak returns.
·...