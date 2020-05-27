Billionaire investor Mario Gabelli's flagship fund has delivered a 3,082% return since its inception. He told us his 13 favorite stocks right now — and the trends he's betting on for a post-coronavirus world.
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () · Mario Gabelli parlayed decades of successful investing into a fortune estimated at more than $1 billion.
· The GAMCO chairman exclusively told Business Insider about the investing themes he's tracking, including what he's doing in media, healthcare, and utilities.
· He also named a slew of his top picks of the day,...