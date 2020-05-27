Billionaire investor Mario Gabelli's flagship fund has delivered a 3,082% return since its inception. He told us his 13 favorite stocks right now — and the trends he's betting on for a post-coronavirus world. Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Mario Gabelli parlayed decades of successful investing into a fortune estimated at more than $1 billion.

· The GAMCO chairman exclusively told Business Insider about the investing themes he's tracking, including what he's doing in media, healthcare, and utilities.

· He also named a slew of his top picks of the day,... · Mario Gabelli parlayed decades of successful investing into a fortune estimated at more than $1 billion.· The GAMCO chairman exclusively told Business Insider about the investing themes he's tracking, including what he's doing in media, healthcare, and utilities.· He also named a slew of his top picks of the day, 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Radek Votruba RT @businessinsider: Billionaire investor Mario Gabelli's flagship fund has delivered a 3,082% return since its inception. He told us his 1… 1 hour ago Business Insider Billionaire investor Mario Gabelli's flagship fund has delivered a 3,082% return since its inception. He told us hi… https://t.co/AB08tOn1CW 1 hour ago