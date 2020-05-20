North Carolina to take next step in reopening plan on Friday. Here's what that means Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

You still can’t go to the gym, your children can’t play on a public playground and no one’s headed to a bar for a drink. But you can have a meal at a restaurant, go to the pool and get a haircut, among other activities. That’s the takeaway from Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to move North Carolina into the second phase of his reopening plan, effective 5 p.m. Friday. The entry into the new phase officially ends the state's stay-at-home order. The governor and Mandy Cohen, head of the state… 👓 View full article

