North Carolina to take next step in reopening plan on Friday. Here's what that means
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () You still can’t go to the gym, your children can’t play on a public playground and no one’s headed to a bar for a drink. But you can have a meal at a restaurant, go to the pool and get a haircut, among other activities. That’s the takeaway from Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to move North Carolina into the second phase of his reopening plan, effective 5 p.m. Friday. The entry into the new phase officially ends the state's stay-at-home order. The governor and Mandy Cohen, head of the state…