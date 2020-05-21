Global  

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin sees 'strong likelihood' further stimulus needed as Senate spars over new bill

Business Insider Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin sees 'strong likelihood' further stimulus needed as Senate spars over new bill· "There is a strong likelihood we will need another bill" to keep the economy afloat through the coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told The Hill on Thursday.
· Mnuchin's comments arrive as House Democrats' $3 trillion stimulus package sits stuck in the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell...
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Treasury, Fed heads grilled for coronavirus response

Treasury, Fed heads grilled for coronavirus response 02:47

 Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell were in the hot seat Tuesday as they faced senators for the first time in a required update on the financial response to the coronavirus pandemic. Conway G. Gittens has more on the testy exchange.

