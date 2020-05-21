Treasury Secretary Mnuchin sees 'strong likelihood' further stimulus needed as Senate spars over new bill
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () · "There is a strong likelihood we will need another bill" to keep the economy afloat through the coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told The Hill on Thursday.
· Mnuchin's comments arrive as House Democrats' $3 trillion stimulus package sits stuck in the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell...
