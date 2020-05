Golub Capital Social Impact Lab RT @StanfordGSB: As a co-author on this Opinion piece in the New York Times, Professor Susan Athey argues that having a vaccine supply by 2… 8 hours ago

Stanford Business As a co-author on this Opinion piece in the New York Times, Professor Susan Athey argues that having a vaccine supp… https://t.co/2EOEor4sKE 1 day ago

Mark Thompson 1/3 Olive White. In a 2,000-word, full-page Sunday editorial, the New York Times argues it “is long past time” for… https://t.co/AEx3RDFqXo 4 days ago

Varun Vijay RT @raju: And also 'New York Times' Argues Ronan Farrow Stretches The Facts. It's Messy https://t.co/refyKVgxy3? via @npr 4 days ago

The Strategy Maestro RT StanfordGSB "As a co-author on this Opinion piece in the New York Times, Professor Susan Athey argues that havin… https://t.co/fP9xJNBzBv 5 days ago

News Punk (not a licensed dr. robert odin) NPR refuses to be outdone.. if the media keep putting Farrow’s pretty face on enough news.. eventually he’ll be the… https://t.co/w6iFaCG1ZW 6 days ago

rominaricci RT @stephensacks: @davidfolkenflik look no further than the way @RonanFarrow ignored his own sibling @MosesFarrow ‘s entirely credible & be… 6 days ago