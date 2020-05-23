Pay $716 million to 3 Chinese companies: UK court to Anil Ambani

Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Business tycoon and former billionaire Anil Ambani was on Friday ordered by a UK court to pay three Chinese banks $716 million (Rs 5,439 crore). The commercial court of the high court in London gave a summary judgment against Ambani, chairman of Reliance ADA Group, after his defence was struck down because he failed to make a conditional payment of $100 million (Rs 759 crore) to the court by March 20 this year 👓 View full article

