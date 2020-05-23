Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pay $716 million to 3 Chinese companies: UK court to Anil Ambani

IndiaTimes Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Business tycoon and former billionaire Anil Ambani was on Friday ordered by a UK court to pay three Chinese banks $716 million (Rs 5,439 crore). The commercial court of the high court in London gave a summary judgment against Ambani, chairman of Reliance ADA Group, after his defence was struck down because he failed to make a conditional payment of $100 million (Rs 759 crore) to the court by March 20 this year
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

US Supreme Court hears arguments over whether or not Electoral College members are 'free agents' [Video]

US Supreme Court hears arguments over whether or not Electoral College members are 'free agents'

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments for an hour Wednesday morning in the Colorado "faithless electors" case as to whether Electoral College voters may be bound by states to cast their ballots..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:52Published
Girl Scores Basket From Half Court Seconds Before Buzzer Goes Off For Basket Ball Game to End. [Video]

Girl Scores Basket From Half Court Seconds Before Buzzer Goes Off For Basket Ball Game to End.

This girl played a legendary move just seconds before the buzzer went off for the basketball game to end. She stole the ball to shoot over the half-court and made the shot right in time. As the ball..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:13Published

Recent related news from verified sources

NMC founder owes over $250 million to Bank of Baroda - court document

Bank of Baroda is seeking to recover loans worth more than $250 million from NMC founder BR Shetty and his companies and an Indian court has barred him and his...
Reuters India

Xiaomi’s investment house of IoT surpasses 300 companies

Xiaomi, the Chinese comapny famous for its budget smartphones and a bevy of value-for-money gadgets, said in a filing on Thursday that it has backed more than...
TechCrunch

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Krishna51235573

Krishnaprasad t j RT @bsindia: A UK court directed Anil Ambani to pay nearly $717 million to three Chinese banks within 21 days #AnilAmbani #Debt https://t… 1 minute ago

heretosaveday07

🍀underdog13🍀❌ RT @AnonCassi: #Justice Manhattan,NY Chinese National ARRESTED In $20M COVID-Relief Fraud 🔥[alleged]#COVID19 #Fraud ⚖️ Muge Ma aka Hummer… 2 minutes ago

pppjain

CA PP Jain A UK court has directed Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani to pay nearly $717 million to three Chinese banks pursu… https://t.co/MQDVjn0fr5 42 minutes ago

call_me_Rahul05

Rahul Mondal🇮🇳🇮🇱🇮🇳 RT @bsindia: A UK court has directed Reliance Group chairman #AnilAmbani to pay nearly $717 million to three Chinese banks pursuing the rec… 56 minutes ago