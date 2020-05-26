Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gilead Sciences' remdesivir to be available for selected Covid-19 patients in the UK

Proactive Investors Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Gilead Sciences Inc’s (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir will de administered to selected Covid-19 patients in the UK. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency granted on Tuesday temporary access to the drug, which is not approved in any country. READ: Gilead Sciences' remdesivir to be distributed in 127 countries The government said that treatment will be prioritised for patients likely to benefit the most due to limited supplies. Remdesivir is currently being used in the US and in Japan as an emergency treatment, while Gilead agreed licensing agreements with five generic pharmaceutical manufacturers to supply in 127 countries earlier this month. Three trials confirmed that it allows for a faster recovery in patients with severe symptoms, while other studies are ongoing to assess its safety and efficacy in treating coronavirus. Shares in Gilead rose 1% to US$74.08 in premarket trading.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Alabama Is Running Out of ICU Beds For COVID Patients [Video]

Alabama Is Running Out of ICU Beds For COVID Patients

According to Gizmodo, Alabama is running out of ICU beds for coronavirus patients. A Johns Hopkins University tracker reports that there are 13,414 cases of coronavirus and 529 deaths in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Americans say these things are important when finding the perfect therapist [Video]

Americans say these things are important when finding the perfect therapist

When it comes time to find a therapist, three-quarters of Americans just want someone to listen to them and treat them with respect, according to new research. The study surveyed 2,000 Americans who..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

4DADDAgency

Definitilii “A” Divorced-Dad Agency RT @FinancialTimes: Gilead Sciences’ experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir will be made available to selected patients in the UK, offeri… 5 minutes ago

FinancialTimes

Financial Times Gilead Sciences’ experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir will be made available to selected patients in the UK, of… https://t.co/B8AKHrJjKw 25 minutes ago

Alexios1201

Alex "It is not clear how much stock pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences has available to treat UK patients" $GILD C… https://t.co/hLJuEJCVDf 2 hours ago

BillyKane0

Billy #Boom Kane $GILD Gilead Sciences' remdesivir to be available for selected Covid-19 patients in the UK https://t.co/3cabuw6fBb via @proactive_UK #GILD 3 hours ago

proactive_NA

Proactive USA $GILD Gilead Sciences' remdesivir to be available for selected Covid-19 patients in the UK https://t.co/XIzNTQ0UTb via @proactive_NA #GILD 6 hours ago