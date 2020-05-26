Gilead Sciences' remdesivir to be available for selected Covid-19 patients in the UK

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Gilead Sciences Inc’s (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir will de administered to selected Covid-19 patients in the UK. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency granted on Tuesday temporary access to the drug, which is not approved in any country. READ: Gilead Sciences' remdesivir to be distributed in 127 countries The government said that treatment will be prioritised for patients likely to benefit the most due to limited supplies. Remdesivir is currently being used in the US and in Japan as an emergency treatment, while Gilead agreed licensing agreements with five generic pharmaceutical manufacturers to supply in 127 countries earlier this month. Three trials confirmed that it allows for a faster recovery in patients with severe symptoms, while other studies are ongoing to assess its safety and efficacy in treating coronavirus . Shares in Gilead rose 1% to US$74.08 in premarket trading. 👓 View full article

