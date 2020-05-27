Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Disney, SeaWorld announce plans for Florida parks to reopen

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld and Walt Disney World will reopen in Orlando, Florida, in June and July after months of inactivity because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to plans a city task force approved Wednesday.

The proposals will now be sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for final approval.

The plan calls for SeaWorld to open to the public on June 11. Disney plans a tiered reopening, with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom opening on July 11, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15. Last week, Universal Orlando presented its plan to reopen on June 5. That plan also has been approved by the Orlando task force, which sent its recommendation to the governor.

“We are developing a series of ‘know before you go' communication vehicles and our objective is to reinforce our health and safety messages to guests before they arrive on our property so they are aware and prepared for the new environment,” Disney's senior vice president of operations, Jim McPhee told the task force.

He also said the parks would open with limited capacity, but he didn't specify the number of guests who would be allowed in initially. In a statement, the company said attendance will be managed through a new system that requires advance reservations for park entry.

Disney World also plans smaller, soft openings prior to July 11, but no specifics were provided.

SeaWorld is planning an employee appreciation event on June 10 before opening to the public the next day, said Interim CEO Marc Swanson.

When Disney Springs, a complex of restaurants and shops near Disney World, reopened, the company formed “social distancing squads," which McPhee said have been popular with guests.

He said they are “a dedicated team of highly energetic and informative cast members who are...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Walt Disney World Presenting Plans For Reopening Theme Parks

Walt Disney World Presenting Plans For Reopening Theme Parks 00:25

 Walt Disney World is presenting its plans for reopening after being shuttered since mid-March because of the new coronavirus

Related videos from verified sources

Disney World to begin phased reopening July 11 [Video]

Disney World to begin phased reopening July 11

Disney World has set its reopening date after closing the park in mid-March. It plans to begin a phased reopening on July 11, for its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:38Published
Disney World Sets Reopening Date for July [Video]

Disney World Sets Reopening Date for July

Disney World Sets Reopening Date for July According to 'People,' the theme park has submitted a safety plan to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Disney, SeaWorld announce plans for Florida parks to reopen

SeaWorld and Walt Disney World will reopen in Orlando, Florida, in June and July after months of inactivity.
Newsday

Walt Disney World, SeaWorld reveal plans for Florida parks to reopen


Chicago S-T

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StarAdvertiser

Star-Advertiser Disney, SeaWorld announce plans for Florida parks to reopen https://t.co/qnnJgCxkSE #coronavirus #covid19 #Florida https://t.co/NpO4kw9gQ1 48 minutes ago

MernaForster

Merna Forster RT @CTVNews: Disney, SeaWorld announce plans for Florida parks to reopen https://t.co/CQkgY5IfA9 https://t.co/19gzjx30zM 1 hour ago

CTVNews

CTV News Disney, SeaWorld announce plans for Florida parks to reopen https://t.co/CQkgY5IfA9 https://t.co/19gzjx30zM 2 hours ago

modi_2_

modi 2 MODI 2, Disney, SeaWorld announce plans for Florida parks to reopen https://t.co/wNElymOwMk https://t.co/gXClvhGQy9. https://t.co/d7jg2qC2Ku 2 hours ago

artchie_angelo

Artchie Angelo. RT @CTVNews: Disney, SeaWorld announce plans for Florida parks to reopen https://t.co/JKNMquDbmv https://t.co/SXhKnHMH9e 2 hours ago

Astraea_Styx

🐺I want it all to get better and me with it💗 RT @snopes: Both parks said they will require guests and employees to wear face coverings and social distancing will be enforced throughout… 3 hours ago

iitsFIORE

Nicholas Fiore RT @CP24: Disney, SeaWorld announce plans for Florida parks to reopen https://t.co/07Y1OI8JjV https://t.co/0pLkiXG62g 3 hours ago

lstaggs01

Lance Staggs RT @ArkansasOnline: Disney, SeaWorld announce plans for Florida parks to reopen https://t.co/QJMYyqyh7m 3 hours ago