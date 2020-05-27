Global  

Economists expect another 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance last week

Business Insider Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Economists expect another 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance last week· US economists are forecasting that an additional 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance in the week ending ending May 23, according to Bloomberg data. 
· The Labor Department will release the official report Thursday. 
· While declining claims show the US is beyond the peak of layoffs, "until those...
