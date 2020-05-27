Economists expect another 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance last week
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () · US economists are forecasting that an additional 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance in the week ending ending May 23, according to Bloomberg data.
· The Labor Department will release the official report Thursday.
· While declining claims show the US is beyond the peak of layoffs, "until those...
More than a million people have filed for unemployment in Ohio over the past two months and The Center for Community Solutions estimates 1.7 million Ohioans may lose employer-sponsored health insurance..