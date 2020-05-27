Economists expect another 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance last week

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· US economists are forecasting that an additional 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance in the week ending ending May 23, according to Bloomberg data.

· The Labor Department will release the official report Thursday.

