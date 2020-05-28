Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Credit-card fraud surges 35% as coronavirus freezes the economy and wipes out jobs

Business Insider Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Credit-card fraud surges 35% as coronavirus freezes the economy and wipes out jobs· *The dollar volume of fraudulent credit and debit card charges soared 35% year-over-year in April, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing data from Fidelity National Information Services.*
· *The surge in such charges arrives as consumer spending plummets, leaving card issuers and consumers at a rapidly growing...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: Local economists concerned pandemic could put families in cycle of debt, slowing economic recovery

Local economists concerned pandemic could put families in cycle of debt, slowing economic recovery 02:31

 According to a new survey compiled by LendingTree, 56% of U.S. parents with children under the age 18 are saddled with coronavirus related debt, with 40% taking on a significant amount of new credit debt, due to COVID-19 economic impact.

Related videos from verified sources

9 tips for budgeting during the pandemic: Which bills should you pay first? [Video]

9 tips for budgeting during the pandemic: Which bills should you pay first?

Figuring out how to pay the bills is tough for a lot of people right now who have been furloughed or lost jobs because of the coronavirus. Even for those still employed, the current economy leaves some..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:50Published
How Deep Americans Went Into Debt Before It All Turned Upside Down [Video]

How Deep Americans Went Into Debt Before It All Turned Upside Down

New figures reveal Americans were living large in the first quarter of 2020, but holding back on paying with plastic. Business Insider reports US consumer debt ballooned to a record high before the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this

NAORCA12

NAORCA Worldwide Credit-card fraud surges 35% as coronavirus freezes the economy and wipes out jobs https://t.co/W5SpKBJtiF 2 days ago

AMLAccelerate

AML Accelerate Credit card fraud surges 35% as coronavirus freezes the economy and wipes out jobs https://t.co/y19idpPJmo by @BIFrance #chipandpin 2 days ago

economynews2020

economynews2020 Credit-card fraud surges 35% as coronavirus freezes the economy and wipes out jobs https://t.co/ian6hq1Xzj https://t.co/QITo3NlfhG 2 days ago

javimoreno

Javier Moreno RT @businessinsider: Credit card fraud surges 35% as coronavirus freezes the economy and wipes out jobs https://t.co/k82YgPKIyc 3 days ago

Ultrascan419

Ultrascan 419 Credit-card fraud surges 35% as coronavirus freezes the economy and wipes out jobs: The surge in such charges arriv… https://t.co/QtVnfDXXM3 3 days ago

15MinuteNewsBus

Business News Credit-card fraud surges 35% as coronavirus freezes the economy and wipes out jobs https://t.co/IorGmeWJGZ #Business 3 days ago

cherylisok

Socially Distant Cheryl RT @MaxineSykes: Credit-card fraud surges 35% as coronavirus freezes the economy and wipes out jobs | Markets Insider https://t.co/ZPtACTWx… 3 days ago

MaxineSykes

maxine sykes Credit-card fraud surges 35% as coronavirus freezes the economy and wipes out jobs | Markets Insider https://t.co/ZPtACTWxay 3 days ago