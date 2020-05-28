Credit-card fraud surges 35% as coronavirus freezes the economy and wipes out jobs
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () · *The dollar volume of fraudulent credit and debit card charges soared 35% year-over-year in April, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing data from Fidelity National Information Services.*
· *The surge in such charges arrives as consumer spending plummets, leaving card issuers and consumers at a rapidly growing...
According to a new survey compiled by LendingTree, 56% of U.S. parents with children under the age 18 are saddled with coronavirus related debt, with 40% taking on a significant amount of new credit debt, due to COVID-19 economic impact.
Figuring out how to pay the bills is tough for a lot of people right now who have been furloughed or lost jobs because of the coronavirus. Even for those still employed, the current economy leaves some..