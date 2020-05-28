Global  

Frontier has new routes in store for Tampa Bay area — including connections to Boston, Chicago

bizjournals Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Despite the tourism industry taking a major blow from the coronavirus pandemic, Frontier Airlines is launching new flights for Tampa. Denver-based, low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines on Thursday announced 18 new routes for summer 2020. The new flights beginning in June and July include linking Tampa to major cities such as Boston and Chicago. "Frontier has been at the forefront in implementing numerous measures to support passenger well-being in-flight and we are seeing a strong uptick in summer…
