Cuomo: New York businesses to be allowed to refuse entry to people not wearing masks

bizjournals Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that he is signing an executive order that allows businesses to refuse entry to people who are not wearing masks or face coverings. "You don't have a right to expose a store owner to the virus," said Cuomo. Comedian Chris Rock and actor Rosie Perez, both Brooklyn natives, joined Cuomo on Thursday in calling on everyone to wear masks in public. Perez and Rock say they have been trying to share the message in their neighborhoods, and make more people feel…
