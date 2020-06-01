Global  

Global stocks pull back from gains on reports China is halting key agricultural imports such as soybean from the US

Business Insider Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Global stocks pull back from gains on reports China is halting key agricultural imports such as soybean from the US· Most stocks rose in early hours of trading on Monday as investors cheered Trump's dovish response on Hong Kong but reports that China is halting some soybean purchases from US reversed those gains.
· Bloomberg reported China has halted purchases of US products including soybeans and pork.
· On Friday Trump listed a number...
