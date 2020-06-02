Encompass Health expands with Iowa hospital

Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Encompass Health Corp.'s expansion continues with the opening of a new hospital in Iowa. Encompass and University of Iowa Health Care have opened a new rehabilitation hospital in Coralville, a suburb of Iowa City. It's the first hospital for Encompass in Iowa. “The University of Iowa Health Network Rehabilitation Hospital brings much needed, high-quality rehabilitative services to the eastern Iowa region,” said Barb Jacobsmeyer, executive vice president and president of inpatient hospitals…