Encompass Health expands with Iowa hospital Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Encompass Health Corp.'s expansion continues with the opening of a new hospital in Iowa. Encompass and University of Iowa Health Care have opened a new rehabilitation hospital in Coralville, a suburb of Iowa City. It's the first hospital for Encompass in Iowa. “The University of Iowa Health Network Rehabilitation Hospital brings much needed, high-quality rehabilitative services to the eastern Iowa region,” said Barb Jacobsmeyer, executive vice president and president of inpatient hospitals… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Pandemic Slashes ER Visits By 42%



Americans are staying away from hospital emergency rooms in droves. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday ER visits have dropped by more than 40% in 2020, compared to the.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published 10 hours ago Virtual Walk To Benefit Children's Hospital



Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with Rachel Petrucelli, the president of the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, about this year's virtual walk benefit. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 03:57 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this Birmingham Business Journal Encompass Health expands with Iowa hospital https://t.co/FKVGudC40G 2 days ago