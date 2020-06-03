Facebook launches 'Manage Activity' which allows users to delete old posts in bulk
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Have you always wanted to delete old, embarrassing photos of yourself but haven't had the time to trawl through posts? Well, Facebook has your back.The social media giant has launched a new tool, Manage Activity, which allows users...
Facebook is set to unveil a new feature called 'Manage Activity' that lets users delete their old posts. According to The Verge, the new feature can be used to delete individual posts or in bulk, and Facebook says it will offer filtering options to help find posts with specific people in them or in a...