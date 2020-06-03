Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook launches 'Manage Activity' which allows users to delete old posts in bulk

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Facebook launches 'Manage Activity' which allows users to delete old posts in bulkHave you always wanted to delete old, embarrassing photos of yourself but haven't had the time to trawl through posts? Well, Facebook has your back.The social media giant has launched a new tool, Manage Activity, which allows users...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Facebook Set to Unveil New Manage Activity Feature to Make Bulk-post Deleting Easier

Facebook Set to Unveil New Manage Activity Feature to Make Bulk-post Deleting Easier 01:10

 Facebook is set to unveil a new feature called 'Manage Activity' that lets users delete their old posts. According to The Verge, the new feature can be used to delete individual posts or in bulk, and Facebook says it will offer filtering options to help find posts with specific people in them or in a...

Related videos from verified sources

Facebook Launches TikTok-Inspired Music Creation App Called Collab [Video]

Facebook Launches TikTok-Inspired Music Creation App Called Collab

Facebook Launches TikTok-Inspired Music Creation App Called Collab The tech giant’s new product experimentation division released the invite-only beta on iOS on Wednesday. The music-making app..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published
Seven-year-old boy shows off his amazing trick shots [Video]

Seven-year-old boy shows off his amazing trick shots

A seven-year-old boy is hoping to be the next Owen Farrell or Jonny Wilkinson after going viral with videos of his incredible trick-shots - using a RUGBY BALL.Rugger-mad Oscar Herbert has been using..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Facebook finally makes it way easier to trash your old posts

Facebook is introducing a new tool to help users batch-delete old posts and shrink their digital footprint on the aging social network. Called “Manage...
TechCrunch


Tweets about this

digidamarketing

Marchnata Digida Marketing RT @MattNavarra: Facebook launches new ‘Manage Activity’ feature https://t.co/IYaIAGdrWh 22 seconds ago

zakysteinfeld

白山ざき RT @xdadevelopers: Facebook launches a tool to let you easily hide old embarrassing posts https://t.co/tlg4oLOoOM 3 minutes ago

AskWiki

Rishil Babu Facebook launches a tool to let you easily hide old embarrassing posts - XDA Developers https://t.co/zMPUpbwMtK 11 minutes ago

Othershawnlong

Upgradde I just read Facebook launches a tool to let you easily hide old embarrassing posts https://t.co/eIj0C8wvio by… https://t.co/EhtLAU6BLc 34 minutes ago

BestWebStuff

Best Web Stuff! Facebook Launches Manage Activity Tool to Make It Easier to Bulk Delete Old Posts https://t.co/ZMjrZ8cGEL 39 minutes ago

xdadevelopers

XDA Developers Facebook launches a tool to let you easily hide old embarrassing posts https://t.co/tlg4oLOoOM 1 hour ago

vladut_v

Vlad RT @NewshubNZ: You can now delete or hide loads of old Facebook posts at a time https://t.co/QHoRiVMu7f 3 hours ago

GizmoladBlog

Gizmolad Tech Blog Facebook Launches Manage Activity To Help You Hide & Delete Old Posts #Yangytherapist #yangy #ManageActivity… https://t.co/0xYhjFEVH8 4 hours ago