Facebook's Manage Activity lets you easily delete or archive posts and photos
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Facebook on Tuesday introduced what it’s calling “Manage Activity,” a way for Facebook users either to archive or entirely delete older posts that they simply want expunged from the social network.
Facebook, which came under fire for refusing to take down a controversial post by President Trump, now offers users the ability to delete their own controversies. The “Manage Activity” feature will launch first on the mobile version of Facebook, then on the desktop and on Facebook Lite in the future.
“Whether you’re entering the job market after college or moving on from an old relationship, we know things change in people’s lives, and we want to make it easy for you to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today,” Facebook wrote in a blog post.
