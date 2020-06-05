Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Zealand military buys 5 Lockheed Hercules planes for $1B

SeattlePI.com Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand's military said Friday it will buy five Super Hercules transport planes from Lockheed Martin for $1 billion.

The planes will replace the military's existing fleet of Hercules, all of which are more than 50 years old and have been involved in a series of embarrassing breakdowns over recent years.

Defense Minister Ron Mark said the new planes will be used for operations in New Zealand, the South Pacific and Antarctica.

“Generations of New Zealanders have grown up and grown old with the Hercules, and they know these aircraft are an essential first line of response," Mark said in a statement.

He said the new planes will be able to carry a bigger payload as well as travel farther and faster than the current fleet.

Three of the nation's current C-130 Hercules planes date back to 1965 and the other two to 1969. They have been upgraded over the years, but frequent breakdowns have hampered some high-profile missions. At one point last year, the entire fleet was temporarily grounded.

New Zealand will take delivery of the first of the new C-130J-30 aircraft in 2024 with the full fleet operating by 2025. The price tag of 1.5 billion New Zealand dollars ($1 billion) includes a flight simulator and supporting infrastructure.

Lookheed Martin is based in Bethesda, Maryland.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: New Zealand reports no active cases of Covid-19

New Zealand reports no active cases of Covid-19 00:46

 New Zealand has eradicated coronavirus from its shores after health officials reported on Monday that the final person known to have been infected had recovered. The news swiftly led to the country’s government announcing all forms of public events can again take place without limitations or social...

Related videos from verified sources

New Zealand Hits a Major Milestone in the Fight Against the Coronavirus [Video]

New Zealand Hits a Major Milestone in the Fight Against the Coronavirus

When it comes to responses to the coronavirus around the world, New Zealand has been a model for the rest of the world.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:16Published
Mum Dies After Drinking Two Liters of Coke Per Day [Video]

Mum Dies After Drinking Two Liters of Coke Per Day

INVERCARGILL, NEW ZEALAND — A mum of three died after drinking nearly two liters of Coke, plus energy drinks, per day. 34-year-old Amy Louise Thorpe from Invercargill, New Zealand was also 15..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:45Published
Thousands march in New Zealand in support of Black Lives Matter [Video]

Thousands march in New Zealand in support of Black Lives Matter

Thousands of people chanted "black lives matter" as they walked through central Auckland on Monday (June 1), protesting the killing of Minneapolis African-American man, George Floyd. Meanwhile, in the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

New Zealand military buys 5 Lockheed Hercules planes for $1B

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s military said Friday it will buy five Super Hercules transport planes from Lockheed Martin for $1 billion. The...
Seattle Times

New Zealand military buys five Lockheed Hercules planes for $1bn

The existing fleet of Hercules planes is more than 50 years old and breakdowns have hampered some high-profile missions.
Al Jazeera


Tweets about this

SITARMS

Michael C. Murphy Can't remember the number of civilian reviews conducted on the @defenceforces over the years where the New Zealand… https://t.co/aEHG7mzurd 2 hours ago

ScarisbrickTina

Tina Scarisbrick New Zealand military buys 5 Lockheed C-130H Hercules planes for $1 Billion. The planes will replace the #military's… https://t.co/c9k21JVYxd 10 hours ago

FinabelEAIC

Finabel 🇳🇿New Zealand military buys 5 Lockheed #Hercules planes ✈️for $1 billion #NewZealand #AirForce https://t.co/z35VcQp93T 13 hours ago

Isralop

Israel del Campo New Zealand military buys 5 Lockheed Hercules planes for $1 billion https://t.co/9fVLWg2Jfx 14 hours ago

GVS_News

Global Village Space New Zealand military buys five Lockheed C-130 Hercules planes for $1bn https://t.co/sUVIbDc1T0 16 hours ago

___WWG1WGA___

The choice, to know, is yours... New Zealand military buys 5 Lockheed Hercules planes for $1 billion https://t.co/nycqiSbqbC #georgenews #usgeneral https://t.co/feqcqO8eT6 18 hours ago

AnonsSynonymous

Anons Synonymous🇺🇸 RT @defense_news: New Zealand military buys 5 Lockheed Hercules planes for $1 billion https://t.co/o0phCTFKag https://t.co/uxH1sQFFU6 2 days ago

planesonthenet

planes on the net New Zealand military buys 5 Lockheed Hercules planes for $1B https://t.co/RkWW31UFbh 2 days ago