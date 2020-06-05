Silver Lake invests additional Rs 4,546cr in Jio; raises stake to 2.08%

Global  

IndiaTimes Friday, 5 June 2020
Reliance Industries late on Friday said US private equity fund Silver Lake and its co-investors will put in an additional Rs 4,546 crore ($601.40 million) in the company's digital unit Jio Platforms. The investment comes in addition to the Rs 5,656 crore which Silver Lake committed to Jio Platforms earlier this month.
