Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

· *France is expected to reveal a massive relief package worth billions of euros for its ailing aerospace industry on Tuesday, according to French media outlets.*

· *The package, which could be worth up to 10 billion euros ($11.3 billion), will aim to revitalize the troubled French airline industry through loan guarantees,... · *France is expected to reveal a massive relief package worth billions of euros for its ailing aerospace industry on Tuesday, according to French media outlets.*· *The package, which could be worth up to 10 billion euros ($11.3 billion), will aim to revitalize the troubled French airline industry through loan guarantees, 👓 View full article