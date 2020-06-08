Global  

Portland Police chief steps down

bizjournals Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
In a surprise announcement Monday, Portland Police Chief Jami Resch said she will leave her post after six months on the job. Her replacement will be Portland Police Lt. Charlie Lovell, according to media reports. Resch took over leadership of the Police Bureau when former Chief Danielle Outlaw took a job as head of Philadelphia's police department. Resch leaves as the city deals with more than a week of mass protests against police violence and system racism. Lovell leads the Portland Police's…
News video: Chief Alfonso Morales addresses officer shot during protests

Chief Alfonso Morales addresses officer shot during protests 01:35

 During a press conference Friday, Police Chief Alfonso Morales addressed the protests and how police are being "crucified."

