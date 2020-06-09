CBJ Morning Buzz: Jacksonville leading RNC bidder? Protests mark 11th straight day

Global  

If the Republican National Convention is leaving Charlotte it looks increasingly like Jacksonville, Florida, is a leading contender to host at least part of the event, according to media reports there.  News4Jax reported on Monday the city is at the top of a list of cities the RNC is considering and a decision is expected by the end of this week.  Republican convention organizers have said the event’s official business will remain in Charlotte. President Trump's demand that Charlotte commit…
