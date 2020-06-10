Global  

2020 Georgia Primary: Ossoff leads field for Democrat nomination in U.S. Senate race against Perdue
bizjournals Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
In a closely watched Democrat primary election for one of Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats, former U.S. House District 6 candidate Jon Ossoff was in the lead Wednesday morning. With 38.17% of precincts reporting as of 7 a.m., Ossoff had 87,516 votes or 46.34%, followed by Sarah Riggs Amico with 27,071 votes or 14.34%, and Teresa Tomlinson with 24,094 votes or 12.76%. Also running for the nomination were Maya Dillard Smith (10.73%), James Knox (6.85%), Marckeith DeJesus (4.98%), and Tricia Carpenter…
