2020 Georgia Primary: Ossoff leads field for Democrat nomination in U.S. Senate race against Perdue

Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In a closely watched Democrat primary election for one of Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats, former U.S. House District 6 candidate Jon Ossoff was in the lead Wednesday morning. With 38.17% of precincts reporting as of 7 a.m., Ossoff had 87,516 votes or 46.34%, followed by Sarah Riggs Amico with 27,071 votes or 14.34%, and Teresa Tomlinson with 24,094 votes or 12.76%. Also running for the nomination were Maya Dillard Smith (10.73%), James Knox (6.85%), Marckeith DeJesus (4.98%), and Tricia Carpenter


