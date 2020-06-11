2020 Primary: Former Democrat congressional candidate Jon Ossoff to face off vs. GOP Sen. David Perdue Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Former congressional candidate Jon Ossoff, who played a leading role in the most expensive U.S House race in history, appears to have won the Democrat nomination for U.S. Senate, setting up a November general election showdown against Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue. With 89.81% of counties/precincts and 897,875 votes reported as of 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Ossoff had 459,416 votes or 51.17%, followed by former Columbus, Ga., Mayor Teresa Tomlinson with 134,225 votes or 14.95% and former Democrat… 👓 View full article

