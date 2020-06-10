Global  

Nashville asks to host NFL Draft again

bizjournals Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Music City is again ready to host the NFL Draft. Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. CEO Butch Spyridon told Sports Illustrated that the city has submitted an expression of interest to host the draft in 2024 and 2025. “We didn’t want to bid in the short term,” Spyridon told Sports Illustrated. “We wanted to enjoy the fruits of our labor. But we would like to bring it back, and I think (the NFL) would like to come back.” Nashville hosted the 2019 NFL Draft, which became the biggest…
