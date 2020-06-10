Global  

Federal officials back off on fence removal at Lafayette Square; Loudoun venue sues Northam
bizjournals Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Officials with the National Park Service have backed off on plans to remove the temporary security fencing around Lafayette Square near the White House. According to the Associated Press, a park service spokesperson said late Tuesday the agency is now only in “continuing discussions” with the Secret Service about removing the fencing. The park service said earlier Tuesday the fencing would come down on Wednesday. Park service spokesperson Katie Liming said the fencing on south side of the…
