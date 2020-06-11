'Live PD' dropped by A&E on heels of 'Cops' cancellation Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A&E Network has canceled the police reality series “Live PD” following weeks of protests inspired by the death of George Floyd and a report that a crew from the show filmed the arrest of a black man who died after he was restrained by police.



A&E Network has canceled the police reality series “Live PD” after weeks of protests inspired by the death of George Floyd and a report that a crew from the show filmed the death of another black man in police custody.



The cable network announced the move Wednesday, a day after the similar show “Cops," on the air for 33 seasons, was dropped by the Paramount Network.



“This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD," A&E said in a statement. “Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”



The cancellation also comes a day after a reports from the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV that 40-year-old Javier Ambler, who was black, died in Texas last year after sheriff's deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him, despite his cries for help and pleas that he was sick and couldn't breathe.



Prosecutors who are investigating Ambler's death said the presence of the “Live PD” crew made the arrest, which was captured on police body-camera video obtained by the news outlets, particularly troubling.



A&E said in a previous statement that its video never aired because of a policy against showing a death, and it did not keep the footage after it was informed the initial investigation had closed. A&E said neither the network nor the show's producers “were... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Coast musician bringing live music to residents through social media



One consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic is the cancellation of live musical acts and closure of venues. Credit: WXXV Published on April 27, 2020

Tweets about this S.G. Miller ☮️♥️ RT @ABC7Chicago: A&E Network has canceled the police reality series "Live PD" after weeks of protests and a report that a crew from the sho… 2 minutes ago WSIL News LIVE PD CANCELED:: The A&E network announced the move a day after Paramount Network dropped the similar show “Cops.” https://t.co/hN77eHybjX 3 minutes ago LocalMauryNews ‘Live PD’ dropped by A&E on heels of ‘Cops’ cancellation https://t.co/TRZdTZP1Ez 3 minutes ago KVOA News 4 Tucson CANCELED: The popular A&E show "Live PD" has been canceled. https://t.co/XSdh0yVmP5 4 minutes ago WPSD Local 6 A&E Network has canceled the police reality series “Live PD” after weeks of protests from the death of George Floyd… https://t.co/XzTufB2dpx 4 minutes ago WECP-TV Just as Paramount Network did with "Cops," A&E had already ceased airing episodes of "Live PD" before announcing We… https://t.co/MNP2goCs8n 4 minutes ago WJHG-TV Just as Paramount Network did with "Cops," A&E had already ceased airing episodes of "Live PD" before announcing We… https://t.co/nXftDzSupL 4 minutes ago WICS ABC 20 CANCELED: First "Cops" and now "Live PD" https://t.co/B5zL34dFoV 4 minutes ago