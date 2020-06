US weekly jobless claims hit 1.5 million, bringing the 12-week total to 44 million Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· US

· That brought the 12-week total to 44 million. Thursday's report also marked the 10th straight week of declining claims.

· Continuing claims, which... · US jobless claims for the week that ended Saturday totaled 1.5 million, the Labor Department said Thursday. That fell slightly short of the median economist estimate.· That brought the 12-week total to 44 million. Thursday's report also marked the 10th straight week of declining claims.· Continuing claims, which 👓 View full article