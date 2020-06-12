Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Starbucks creates own Black Lives Matter shirt for employees

SeattlePI.com Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Starbucks is creating its own Black Lives Matter shirt for employees to wear if they choose. The move comes after the coffee chain reportedly banned employees from wearing Black Lives Matter gear.

The T-shirt depicts protest signs with phrases including “Black Lives Matter,” “Speak Up” and “Time for Change.” One sign shows a raised black fist. “It's not a moment, it's a movement," the shirt reads.

Social media blew up over news reports that Starbucks had told employees in a memo they couldn't wear Black Lives Matter shirts or other paraphernalia because it might be used to amplify divisiveness. Protests have been erupting around the globe over the death of George Floyd in the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, which has in turn re-energized the Black Lives Matter movement.

Starbucks did not respond to questions about its memo but said it is partnering with the Starbucks Black Partner Network and Black Starbucks leaders to make 250,000 shirts available to staffers in the U.S. and Canada. Until the corporate T-shirts are available, Starbucks staffers can wear their own Black Lives Matter T-shirts and other gear.

Starbucks Foundation last week pledged to donate $1 million to organizations that promote racial equity and social justice. The organizations will be nominated by employees.

Starbucks has run into problems over race issues before. In 2018 it closed all of its stores for anti-bias training after two black men in a Philadelphia Starbucks were arrested when a store manager called police on them for purportedly being in the cafe and not buying anything.

In 2015 Starbucks was widely panned for its effort to spark discussions around race by having baristas write “Race Together” on customers’ cups. The company quickly ended the practice in response to the criticism.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Starbucks Under Fire After Banning Workers From Wearing Pro-Black Lives Matter Apparel

Starbucks Under Fire After Banning Workers From Wearing Pro-Black Lives Matter Apparel 01:13

 Starbucks Under Fire After Banning Workers From Wearing Pro-Black Lives Matter Apparel Starbucks has recently found itself in hot water after Buzzfeed News discovered employees were not allowed to wear Black Lives Matters-related items. According to the outlet, an internal memo was sent to employees,...

Related videos from verified sources

Black Lives Matter organisers urge protesters to 'stay calm' [Video]

Black Lives Matter organisers urge protesters to 'stay calm'

People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in London, marching from Hyde Park to Trafalgar Square.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Ahead Of Reopening, Casino In Black Hawk To Test Employees [Video]

Ahead Of Reopening, Casino In Black Hawk To Test Employees

The reopening of casinos in Black Hawk will happen next Wednesday.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:22Published
Starbucks Allows Baristas To Wear BLM Attire [Video]

Starbucks Allows Baristas To Wear BLM Attire

Starbucks Allows Baristas To Wear BLM Attire

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Starbucks is creating its own Black Lives Matter shirt for employees to wear if they choose
Chicago S-T

Starbucks allowing workers to wear Black Lives Matter attire

 In a memo to employees​ Friday, the coffee giant encouraged workers to "wear your BLM pin or t-shirt."
CBS News

Starbucks bans staff from wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts, accessories

 The coffee chain has told employees not to wear accessories or clothes displaying messages in support of the movement, US media reported. The ban has sparked...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this