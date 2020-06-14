Woman apologizes after backlash from confronting homeowner Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The CEO of a cosmetics company issued an apology Sunday after a video was widely shared online showing her and her husband confronting a man and threatening to call police because he stenciled “Black Lives Matter” in chalk on his San Francisco property.



The video, which has been retweeted 155,000 times, has sparked accusations of racism and led a cosmetics distributor to cut ties with Lisa Alexander, founder and CEO of LaFace Skincare.



“There are not enough words to describe how truly sorry I am for being disrespectful to him last Tuesday when I made the decision to question him about what he was doing in front of his home," Alexander said in a statement. “I should have minded my own business.”



The video, which first appeared Tuesday on the Facebook page of James Juanillo, shows a couple asking him whether he lives in the house before asserting that they know he doesn’t live there and is therefore breaking the law.



Juanillo doesn’t answer the couple, but invites them to call the police. The couple then walk away, with Alexander responding: “Yes, we will do so.”



The video stops short of showing what happens next. Juanillo summed up the encounter on Twitter: “A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stenciling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall.”



He added that Alexander “lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here.”



Juanillo, who is Filipino, told KGO-TV he believes the couple accused him of defacing private property because they didn't think he belonged in the wealthy Pacific Heights neighborhood.



He said a police officer pulled up several minutes after the encounter and drove away after recognizing Juanillo as a longtime... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Redditor faces backlash after telling saleswoman she's 'too attractive'



A customer at a car dealership isfacing backlash online after sharing hisdisagreement with a female employee.The customer, writing under theusername Away-Republic, shared his.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:28 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Woman apologizes after backlash from confronting homeowner SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The CEO of a cosmetics company issued an apology Sunday after a video was widely shared online showing her and her husband confronting a...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago





Tweets about this ⚡CO⚡️ RT @CP24: Woman apologizes after backlash from confronting homeowner https://t.co/sT614e1JHT https://t.co/I5JVQoeDE8 1 minute ago CP24 Woman apologizes after backlash from confronting homeowner https://t.co/sT614e1JHT https://t.co/I5JVQoeDE8 2 minutes ago 1010 WINS Woman apologizes after threatening to call police on man stenciling 'Black Lives Matter' on his property… https://t.co/20ZmjiZRsw 9 minutes ago FOX26 News "A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stenciling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retai… https://t.co/XxLp1TrG9n 12 minutes ago maritza hidalgo Woman apologizes after backlash from confronting homeowner https://t.co/GG170ohbcV This being San Francisco not Geo… https://t.co/bBDaBvrXUM 20 minutes ago 1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times: Woman apologizes after backlash from confronting homeowner 26 minutes ago Andy Vermaut Woman apologizes after backlash from confronting Filipino homeowner https://t.co/QJErfruamJ https://t.co/R2EdWWrWZ6 26 minutes ago Kevin AKA Bishop Isn’t it funny how they are only ever sorry after they get in***for their actions, but never sorry enough not to… https://t.co/mgmqPoBlnd 30 minutes ago