|
A top Trump economic adviser says the $600 weekly boost in unemployment benefits will be allowed to expire in late July
Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
· Kudlow said the $600 boost in weekly unemployment payments would expire in late July during a CNN interview on Sunday.
· He touted the idea of a hiring bonus instead to pay the unemployed for finding a job.
· But experts say unemployment levels will remain near 10% for the rest of the year, making it difficult for an easy...
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this