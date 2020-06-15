Global  

A top Trump economic adviser says the $600 weekly boost in unemployment benefits will be allowed to expire in late July

Business Insider Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
A top Trump economic adviser says the $600 weekly boost in unemployment benefits will be allowed to expire in late July· Kudlow said the $600 boost in weekly unemployment payments would expire in late July during a CNN interview on Sunday.
· He touted the idea of a hiring bonus instead to pay the unemployed for finding a job.
· But experts say unemployment levels will remain near 10% for the rest of the year, making it difficult for an easy...
