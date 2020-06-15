A top Trump economic adviser says the $600 weekly boost in unemployment benefits will be allowed to expire in late July Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Kudlow said the $600 boost in weekly unemployment payments would expire in late July during a CNN interview on Sunday.

· He touted the idea of a hiring bonus instead to pay the unemployed for finding a job.

