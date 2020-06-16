Universal debuts 1st major addition since pandemic shutdowns
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Universal Orlando Resort started "technical rehearsals" on June 15 for The Bourne Stuntacular, a new show at its Universal Studios Florida theme park. The show, which is based on the Bourne hit film series starring Matt Damon, combines storytelling, extreme stunts and technology such as "high-tech, automated traveling props and an immense LED screen." It's the first major addition at Universal since it reopened its theme parks on June 5 to the public after being shuttered since mid-March due to…
With masks on their faces and temperature checks at entrances, Harry Potter fans and roller coaster lovers streamed back into Universal Orlando Resort this week in one of the first major steps toward..