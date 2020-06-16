Global  

Universal debuts 1st major addition since pandemic shutdowns

bizjournals Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Universal Orlando Resort started "technical rehearsals" on June 15 for The Bourne Stuntacular, a new show at its Universal Studios Florida theme park. The show, which is based on the Bourne hit film series starring Matt Damon, combines storytelling, extreme stunts and technology such as "high-tech, automated traveling props and an immense LED screen." It's the first major addition at Universal since it reopened its theme parks on June 5 to the public after being shuttered since mid-March due to…
