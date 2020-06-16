Global  

Discrimination case filed against Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

bizjournals Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Attorneys from Rothman Gordon PC representing Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Alexis Johnson filed a federal civil lawsuit against the Post-Gazette in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to court documents. The lawsuit alleges the Post-Gazette violated the Civil Rights Act of 1866 by barring Johnson, who is black, from reporting on protest coverage in the city following a tweet she posted on her Twitter account. In the tweet, Johnson showed images…
