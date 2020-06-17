Global  

New Zealand kicks off free trade talks with 'old friend' United Kingdom

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
New Zealand kicks off free trade talks with 'old friend' United KingdomMore than three years after New Zealand and the United Kingdom began working on a post-Brexit trade deal, formal talks have kicked off. Trade Minister David Parker announced the news on Tuesday, with the first round of talks expected...
