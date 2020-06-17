New Zealand kicks off free trade talks with 'old friend' United Kingdom
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () More than three years after New Zealand and the United Kingdom began working on a post-Brexit trade deal, formal talks have kicked off. Trade Minister David Parker announced the news on Tuesday, with the first round of talks expected...
New Zealand is no longer free from the coronavirus after health officials said they had found two new cases, which they said were imported from recent travel from the United Kingdom. The Ministry of Health's director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told reporters two women in their 30s and 40s...
Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has published the first global report on the illegal wildlife trade in collaboration with the Duke of Cambridge's United for Wildlife organisation. The Duke said the..
Russia and the United States hope to meet for a second round of nuclear arms control talks in Vienna as soon as practicable, possibly in late July or early August, the U.S. envoy to those talks said on..
A couple who were forced to close their new pub just ONE HOUR after staging a grand opening on lockdown day are gearing up for a big July 4 knees-up.Mark and Katie Symes were thrilled when they snapped..