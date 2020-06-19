Champignon Brands CEO Dr Roger McIntyre authors studies appearing in two leading scientific journals Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Champignon Brands Inc (CSE:SHRM) (OTCQB:SHRMF) said its CEO Dr Roger McIntyre and the Canadian Rapid Treatment Centre of Excellence (CRTCE) have authored two articles on the safety and efficacy of ketamine in major peer-reviewed journals. The research-driven company studies psilocybin and other psychedelics as treatments for mental health conditions and addiction disorders. The first article, “Safety and tolerability of IV ketamine in adults with major depressive or bipolar disorder: Results from the Canadian rapid treatment center of excellence,” was published in Expert Opinion on Drug Safety’s latest edition. READ: Champignon Brands revamps its brand identity to better reflect its scientific focus on psychedelic medicine Another study, “The Effectiveness of Ketamine on Anxiety, Irritability, and Agitation: Implications for Treating Mixed Features in Adults with Major Depressive or Bipolar Disorder,” appeared in the journal Bipolar Disorders. McIntyre is a widely-renowned researcher on depression and founded the CRTCE, the first facility in Canada to provide rapid onset treatments for people with mood disorders. “The publications of data as it relates to ketamine treatment at the CRTCE continues to demonstrate the rapid and robust efficacy of ketamine in persons with depression and related disorders,” Champignon’s CEO said in a statement. “Our data, for the first time in the field of psychiatry, shows that ketamine can improve a person’s ability to function in their role and return to work within a few weeks. The significant efficacy of ketamine at our centre is also matched by stable side-effect profiles, as well as the acceptability of ketamine in people who are benefitting from this novel treatment,” he added. Champignon specializes in the formulation of a suite of medicinal mushrooms health products as well as novel ketamine, anaesthetics and adaptogenic delivery platforms for the nutritional, wellness and alternative medicine industries. Contact Angela at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @AHarmantas 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Ad Buyers Should Set Safety Criteria: MiQ’s Hundal



LONDON -- Advertisers tempted to dodge advertising in coronavirus news during the pandemic should use technology to precisely spec-out which kinds of content they are comfortable with. That's the view.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:42 Published 2 weeks ago VAB’s DeLauro to Advertisers: Maintaining Share of Voice is Essential Now



How can brands justify their advertising investment in an economic downturn? The VAB looked at over 100 years of data and found that in an economic downturn, the most serious consequences come when.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:17 Published 2 weeks ago Authors Retract Journal Studies On Hydroxychloroquine



The Lancet and New England Journal of Medicine made a big announcement on Thursday. The news regards the authors of published studies on use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine. The.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this Phoenix Capital 🔥 Champignon Brands CEO Dr Roger McIntyre authors studies appearing in two leading scientific journals 2 days ago Canna-Q [WATCH] Dr. Roger McIntyre, Champignon Brands CEO, Interview - Prohibition Partners LIVE via @prohibition_p… https://t.co/boCdgmkbbY 4 days ago