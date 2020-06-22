Trump says he opted against punishing China for its internment of 1 million Muslims to avoid jeopardizing a trade deal he long sought
Monday, 22 June 2020 () · Trump said in an Axios interview he opted against enacting sanctions on China for its crackdown on Uighur Muslims to avoid jeopardizing progress on a trade deal.
· "Well, we were in the middle of a major trade deal," Trump said. "And when you're in the middle of a negotiation and then all of a sudden you start throwing...
Equity benchmark indices swung upward for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday with buying across several counters. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 519 points or 1.49 per cent higher at 35,430 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 160 points or 1.55 per cent at 10,471. Larsen and Toubro jumped by 6.73 per...
[NFA] Just hours after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the trade deal with China was 'over,' he walked back his comments -- which had in the meantime sent financial markets into a frenzy...