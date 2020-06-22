Global  

Trump says he opted against punishing China for its internment of 1 million Muslims to avoid jeopardizing a trade deal he long sought

Business Insider Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Trump says he opted against punishing China for its internment of 1 million Muslims to avoid jeopardizing a trade deal he long sought· Trump said in an Axios interview he opted against enacting sanctions on China for its crackdown on Uighur Muslims to avoid jeopardizing progress on a trade deal.
· "Well, we were in the middle of a major trade deal," Trump said. "And when you're in the middle of a negotiation and then all of a sudden you start throwing...
