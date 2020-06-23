|
A forensic financial expert broke down the numbers behind scandal-hit German fintech Wirecard, whose ex-CEO was just arrested
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
· *German payments group Wirecard is in the middle of a swirling scandal after over $2 billion went missing from its balance sheet.*
· *The scandal intensified when ex-CEO Markus Braun — who only left the company on Friday — was arrested Monday night.*
· *A financial forensics team at the Centre for Financial Research...
|
|
|
|
Tweets about this