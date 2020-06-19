|
The CEO of scandal-hit Wirecard resigns after company reveals $2 billion has gone missing
Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
· Wirecard CEO Markus Braun resigned suddenly on Friday as the scandal-hit fintech's share price nosedived by 80% over two days of trading.
· The German payments firm is at the center of a huge accounting scandal after it revealed it was unable to trace €1.9 billion in cash balances.
· The company has also been subject to...
